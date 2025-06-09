Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    377th Healthcare Operations Squadron holds change of command

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    377th Healthcare Operations Squadron holds change of command

    UNITED STATES

    06.11.2025

    Photo by Airman Alenne Mojica 

    377th Air Base Wing

    Col. Steven Fox, 377th Medical Group commander, passes the guidon to Maj. Joseph Donahue, incoming 377th Healthcare Operations Squadron, during a change of command ceremony at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., June 12. The Healthcare Operations Squadron provides medical support services to Kirtland. (U.S. Air Force photo by Amn Alenne Mojica).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 17:56
    Photo ID: 9107913
    VIRIN: 250612-F-AR394-1105
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.7 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 377th Healthcare Operations Squadron holds change of command, by AB Alenne Mojica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download