377th Healthcare Operations Squadron holds change of command

Col. Steven Fox, 377th Medical Group commander, passes the guidon to Maj. Joseph Donahue, incoming 377th Healthcare Operations Squadron, during a change of command ceremony at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., June 12. The Healthcare Operations Squadron provides medical support services to Kirtland. (U.S. Air Force photo by Amn Alenne Mojica).