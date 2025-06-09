Air Force Family

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lillian Galgano, 8, tries on her mom's hat after a ceremony June 6, 2025. Lillian is the daughter of Master Sgt. Jesse Galgano and Capt, Katie Galgano, who is prior enlisted. The Galganos and their three children are stationed at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla.