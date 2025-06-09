Lillian Galgano, 8, tries on her mom's hat after a ceremony June 6, 2025. Lillian is the daughter of Master Sgt. Jesse Galgano and Capt, Katie Galgano, who is prior enlisted. The Galganos and their three children are stationed at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2025 16:39
|Photo ID:
|9107645
|VIRIN:
|250606-F-LH134-1002
|Resolution:
|4481x3380
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|TINKER AFB, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force Family, by Amy Schiess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.