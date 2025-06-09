Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force Family

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Air Force Family

    TINKER AFB, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Photo by Amy Schiess 

    Air Force Sustainment Center

    Lillian Galgano, 8, tries on her mom's hat after a ceremony June 6, 2025. Lillian is the daughter of Master Sgt. Jesse Galgano and Capt, Katie Galgano, who is prior enlisted. The Galganos and their three children are stationed at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 16:39
    Photo ID: 9107645
    VIRIN: 250606-F-LH134-1002
    Resolution: 4481x3380
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: TINKER AFB, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Family, by Amy Schiess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Recruiting & Retention

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download