Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    250 Years of Combined Excellence

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    250 Years of Combined Excellence

    UNITED STATES

    06.12.2025

    Photo by Charlie Maib 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Japan District

    In 2025, both the U.S. Army and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers celebrate 250 years of service to America.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 23:38
    Photo ID: 9105096
    VIRIN: 250612-D-AD803-1429
    Resolution: 2766x1544
    Size: 2.5 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 250 Years of Combined Excellence, by Charlie Maib, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Making America Great: The Army and Its Engineers Celebrate 250 Years of Service

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    Historical
    Birthday
    USACE
    Army
    250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download