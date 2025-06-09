Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oklahoma Army National Guardsmen couple participate in Cyber Shield 2025

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmine McCarthy 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Staff Sgt. Diana Hutcherson, an information technology specialist with the Oklahoma Defense Center of Excellence out of Camp Gruber, Oklahoma pose for a photo with her husband Spc. William Hutcherson, an electronic warfare specialist, with the 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team out of Norman, Oklahoma, during exercise Cyber Shield 2025 in Virginia Beach, Virginia, June 2, 2025. Diana and William enlisted in the Oklahoma Army National Guard at different times, but they have both chosen careers aligning with information technology and cyber warfare. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmine McCarthy)

    VIRIN: 250602-Z-LB971-8732
    Oklahoma Army National Guard couple train to improve cyber capabilities together

    Oklahoma
    OKARNG
    CS25
    CyberShield25

