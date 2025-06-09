Oklahoma Army National Guardsmen couple participate in Cyber Shield 2025

Staff Sgt. Diana Hutcherson, an information technology specialist with the Oklahoma Defense Center of Excellence out of Camp Gruber, Oklahoma pose for a photo with her husband Spc. William Hutcherson, an electronic warfare specialist, with the 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team out of Norman, Oklahoma, during exercise Cyber Shield 2025 in Virginia Beach, Virginia, June 2, 2025. Diana and William enlisted in the Oklahoma Army National Guard at different times, but they have both chosen careers aligning with information technology and cyber warfare. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmine McCarthy)
Oklahoma Army National Guard couple train to improve cyber capabilities together
