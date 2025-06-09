Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard partners with law enforcement for multi-agency strike force operation at Port of Virginia terminal

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Coast Guard partners with law enforcement for multi-agency strike force operation at Port of Virginia terminal

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Coast Guard personnel conduct container inspections for improperly marked hazardous cargo, illegal substances, or shipping and safely violations, June 9, 2025, at the Virginia International Gateway in Portsmouth, Virginia. The Coast Guard participated alongside law enforcement partners in a multi-agency strike force operation to ensure the safe and legal transportation of cargo. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 17:17
    Photo ID: 9104436
    VIRIN: 250609-G-PJ308-1439
    Resolution: 7771x5181
    Size: 12.13 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    container inspection
    MASFO
    multi-agency strike force operation
    Sector Virginia Boarding Team
    Virginia International Gateway

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download