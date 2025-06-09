Coast Guard partners with law enforcement for multi-agency strike force operation at Port of Virginia terminal

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Coast Guard personnel conduct container inspections for improperly marked hazardous cargo, illegal substances, or shipping and safely violations, June 9, 2025, at the Virginia International Gateway in Portsmouth, Virginia. The Coast Guard participated alongside law enforcement partners in a multi-agency strike force operation to ensure the safe and legal transportation of cargo. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)