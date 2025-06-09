A Full Circle Moment at Educator's Workshop

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Mariah Bahe (left), a supply clerk with Weapons and Field Training Battalion poses with her former teacher Joe Deleon on day three of Educator's Workshop at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, Calif. on May 28, 2025. The Educator's Workshop program provides selected educators and influential community members with the opportunity to see how the Marine Corps transforms young men and women into Marines. The workshop also provides attendees with current information regarding Marine Corps training practices, military job skills, service opportunities, military lifestyle, and educational benefits available to Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Ryanne Williams.)