    Navy Hospital Corps Distinction of Duty

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2025

    Photo by Douglas Stutz    

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    There are 58 names prominently displayed on Naval Hospital Bremerton’s Heroes Wall of Honor.
    Everyone is a Navy hospital corpsman who lost their life after 9/11.
    There are no medics listed, which is not in any way to disparage or lessen the tremendous care, compassion and courage of any U.S. Army combat medic or U.S. Air Force aerospace medical service technician. Especially those who gave their all for another.
    It’s because there are no medics in the U.S. Navy.
    Nor have there been any since inception of the Navy Hospital Corps, June 17, 1898.
    There have been a few iterations of hospital corpsmen over the years, such as surgeon’s mate, surgeon’s steward, loblolly boy, nurse, apothecary and bayman, hospital steward, hospital apprentice and pharmacist’s mate.
    But no medic.
    Yet, both corpsmen and medic are unique in their shared sense of duty.
    Especially when it matters most to save the life of another.

