Mentorship program targets next generation talent for next generation challenges

Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) Center Program Managers for the Army Strategic Program for Innovation, Research, and Employment, also known as ASPIRE, hosted its fourth iteration and culminating expo at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. The program engages faculty and students at various colleges and universities across the country to foster innovation, helping the Army solve current and future problems to give Warfighters an advantage against near-peer adversaries. ASPIRE initially stood up in 2021. (U.S. Army photo by John Martinez/Released)