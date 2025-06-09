Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mentorship program targets next generation talent for next generation challenges

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2025

    Photo by John Martinez 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command C5ISR Center

    Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) Center Program Managers for the Army Strategic Program for Innovation, Research, and Employment, also known as ASPIRE, hosted its fourth iteration and culminating expo at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. The program engages faculty and students at various colleges and universities across the country to foster innovation, helping the Army solve current and future problems to give Warfighters an advantage against near-peer adversaries. ASPIRE initially stood up in 2021. (U.S. Army photo by John Martinez/Released)

    This work, Mentorship program targets next generation talent for next generation challenges, by John Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

