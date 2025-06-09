U.S. Army Spc. Andres Alvarez, an AH-64 attack helicopter repairer, assigned to 1st Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade conducts maintenance checks during Saber Guardian on Papa Air Base, Papa, Hungary, June 9, 2025. As an Ah-64 attack helicopter repairer, Alvarez ensures every helicopter is safe and ready to fly and accomplish their missions. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Sar Paw)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2025 15:33
|Photo ID:
|9104062
|VIRIN:
|250609-A-GV482-1016
|Resolution:
|2250x2250
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|PAPA, HU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, I am a DEFENDER, by SPC Sar Paw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.