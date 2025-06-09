I am a DEFENDER

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Andres Alvarez, an AH-64 attack helicopter repairer, assigned to 1st Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade conducts maintenance checks during Saber Guardian on Papa Air Base, Papa, Hungary, June 9, 2025. As an Ah-64 attack helicopter repairer, Alvarez ensures every helicopter is safe and ready to fly and accomplish their missions. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Sar Paw)