I am a DEFENDER

    PAPA, HUNGARY

    06.09.2025

    Photo by Spc. Sar Paw 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Spc. Andres Alvarez, an AH-64 attack helicopter repairer, assigned to 1st Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade conducts maintenance checks during Saber Guardian on Papa Air Base, Papa, Hungary, June 9, 2025. As an Ah-64 attack helicopter repairer, Alvarez ensures every helicopter is safe and ready to fly and accomplish their missions. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Sar Paw)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2025
    VIRIN: 250609-A-GV482-1016
    Location: PAPA, HU
    EUCOM
    VCorps
    12CAB
    SaberGuardian
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope

