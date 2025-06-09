Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    West Shore Lake Pontchartrain Elevation Map

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    West Shore Lake Pontchartrain Elevation Map

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2025

    Photo by Melanie Oubre 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District

    The West Shore Lake Pontchartrain project is scheduled to be complete in Fall 2029. Once complete final elevation of the project will range from 9-15 EL providing risk reduction to 60,000 people in St. Charles, St. John the Baptist, and St. James parishes

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 11:18
    Photo ID: 9102993
    VIRIN: 250611-A-EV636-1996
    Resolution: 5370x1573
    Size: 693.8 KB
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
    Hometown: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, West Shore Lake Pontchartrain Elevation Map, by Melanie Oubre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Army Corps of Engineers
    New Orleans District
    West Shore Lake Pontchartrain

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download