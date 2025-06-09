West Shore Lake Pontchartrain Elevation Map

The West Shore Lake Pontchartrain project is scheduled to be complete in Fall 2029. Once complete final elevation of the project will range from 9-15 EL providing risk reduction to 60,000 people in St. Charles, St. John the Baptist, and St. James parishes
|06.11.2025
|06.11.2025 11:18
|9102993
|250611-A-EV636-1996
|5370x1573
|693.8 KB
|NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
|NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
|1
|0
