    West Shore Lake Pontchartrain Progress Map

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2025

    Photo by Melanie Oubre 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District

    Take a look at a current progress map of the WSLP features under design and in construction.

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 11:16
    Photo ID: 9102980
    VIRIN: 250611-A-EV636-2508
    Resolution: 5100x3300
    Size: 2.43 MB
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
    Hometown: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
    This work, West Shore Lake Pontchartrain Progress Map, by Melanie Oubre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    Army Corps of Engineers
    New Orleans District
    West Shore Lake Pontchartrain

