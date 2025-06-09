Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    95th FS Change of Command

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Alvarez 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jake Lowrie, right, receives the 95th Fighter Squadron guidon from Col. Tyler Niebuhr, 325th Operations Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, June 6, 2025. The passing of a guidon is a military tradition that represents the transfer of command from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Alvarez)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 09:41
    VIRIN: 250606-F-VN231-1175
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    This work, 95th FS Change of Command, by A1C Amanda Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ceremony
    Tradition
    ACC
    Change of Command
    Tyndall
    95th FS

