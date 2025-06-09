95th FS Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jake Lowrie, right, receives the 95th Fighter Squadron guidon from Col. Tyler Niebuhr, 325th Operations Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, June 6, 2025. The passing of a guidon is a military tradition that represents the transfer of command from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Alvarez)