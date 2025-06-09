I am a DEFENDER

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Amy Warrant Officer 2 Steven Salinas, an AH-64 Apache helicopter pilot assigned to 1st Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade smiles at the camera as he boards an attack helicopter at a forward arming and fueling point during live-fire exercise as part of Saber Guardian 25, Camp Croft, Hungary, June 10, 2025. As an AH-64 Apache attack helicopter pilot are technical and tactical experts in charge of performing reconnaissance, security, rescue, air assault, internal and external load, and more based on advanced aircraft selections. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Sar Paw)



Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.-based combat power in Europe and the Arctic region alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025. DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict.