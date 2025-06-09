Seaman Apprentice Cirecedric Echevarria, from American Canyon, California, stands lookout on the port bridge wing of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) in the South China Sea, June 9, 2025. Curtis Wilbur, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Bergado)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2025 05:07
|Photo ID:
|9102209
|VIRIN:
|250609-N-QV397-3006
|Resolution:
|4134x2756
|Size:
|2.06 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Curtis Wilbur Sailor Stands Lookout, by SN Mark Bergado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.