CFAO Office Call with Uruma City

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan

Capt. Joe Parsons, center, Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa, met with the chief of Heshikiya District Hideji Oshiro, center left, former chief of heshikiya District Mitsuo Nishishinya, center right, and Uruma City Council members Yoichi Kamida, right, and Naoshi Oshiro, left, during in office call at CFAO headquarters, June 10, 2025. White Beach Naval Facility is located in the Heshikiya District of Uruma City. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint Force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)