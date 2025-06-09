Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAO Office Call with Uruma City

    CFAO Office Call with Uruma City

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.10.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Guth 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa

    KADENA AIR BASE, Japan
    Capt. Joe Parsons, center, Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa, met with the chief of Heshikiya District Hideji Oshiro, center left, former chief of heshikiya District Mitsuo Nishishinya, center right, and Uruma City Council members Yoichi Kamida, right, and Naoshi Oshiro, left, during in office call at CFAO headquarters, June 10, 2025. White Beach Naval Facility is located in the Heshikiya District of Uruma City. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint Force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 22:42
    Photo ID: 9101724
    VIRIN: 250610-N-DN657-1007
    Resolution: 7173x5124
    Size: 1002.93 KB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAO Office Call with Uruma City, by PO2 Zachary Guth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Okinawa
    local officials
    office call
    CFAO

