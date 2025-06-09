Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From Classroom to Corpsman: USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Sailor Bring Passion People for Helping to the Navy

    INDIAN OCEAN

    06.03.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Hannah Fry 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Timothy Lopez, from Grass Valley, California, poses for a photo in the medical bay aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) while underway in the Indian Ocean, June 4. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

    This work, From Classroom to Corpsman: USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Sailor Bring Passion People for Helping to the Navy, by PO1 Hannah Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    From Classroom to Corpsman: Ralph Johnson Sailor brings passion for helping people from high school to the Navy

    DESRON 15
    HM
    Ralph Johnson
    DDG 114

