From Classroom to Corpsman: USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Sailor Bring Passion People for Helping to the Navy

Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Timothy Lopez, from Grass Valley, California, poses for a photo in the medical bay aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) while underway in the Indian Ocean, June 4. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)