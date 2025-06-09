Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FWNY 2025: CBIRF Group Photo

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    FWNY 2025: CBIRF Group Photo

    NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Amy Espinoza 

    Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF)

    U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to Chemical Biological Incident Response Force, pose for a photo during Fleet Week New York 2025 aboard the San-Antonio class amphibious transport dock USS New York (LPD 21), May 26, 2025. America’s Navy and Marine Corps celebrate 250 years of defending American’s freedom and prosperity. Fleet Week New York 2025 pays tribute to the proud legacy and continued service of the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard protecting our interests on, below, and above the seas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Amy Espinoza)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 10:21
    Photo ID: 9099697
    VIRIN: 250526-M-GI852-1006
    Resolution: 6945x4632
    Size: 27.24 MB
    Location: NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FWNY 2025: CBIRF Group Photo, by LCpl Amy Espinoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    250th
    CBIRF
    FleetWeek
    Marines250
    FWNY2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download