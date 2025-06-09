FWNY 2025: CBIRF Group Photo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to Chemical Biological Incident Response Force, pose for a photo during Fleet Week New York 2025 aboard the San-Antonio class amphibious transport dock USS New York (LPD 21), May 26, 2025. America’s Navy and Marine Corps celebrate 250 years of defending American’s freedom and prosperity. Fleet Week New York 2025 pays tribute to the proud legacy and continued service of the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard protecting our interests on, below, and above the seas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Amy Espinoza)