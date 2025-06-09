U.S. Army commanding general of 21st Theater Sustainment Command, Maj. Gen. Ronald Ragin, hosts Lt. Gen. Kai Rohrschneider, commanding general of NATO's Joint Support and Enabling Command (JSEC), for a strategic sit-down at Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany. This meeting highlights the ongoing partnership between the U.S. and NATO sustainment enterprises, focusing on the development of innovative and cost-effective strategies in a contested theater environment.
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2025 08:55
|Photo ID:
|9099304
|VIRIN:
|250610-A-LH185-6880
|Resolution:
|4598x3065
|Size:
|7.57 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
This work, 21st TSC Allied Partners Event, by SPC Mya Webster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
