Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    21st TSC Allied Partners Event

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    21st TSC Allied Partners Event

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.10.2025

    Photo by Spc. Mya Webster 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army commanding general of 21st Theater Sustainment Command, Maj. Gen. Ronald Ragin, hosts Lt. Gen. Kai Rohrschneider, commanding general of NATO's Joint Support and Enabling Command (JSEC), for a strategic sit-down at Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany. This meeting highlights the ongoing partnership between the U.S. and NATO sustainment enterprises, focusing on the development of innovative and cost-effective strategies in a contested theater environment.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 08:55
    Photo ID: 9099304
    VIRIN: 250610-A-LH185-6880
    Resolution: 4598x3065
    Size: 7.57 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 21st TSC Allied Partners Event, by SPC Mya Webster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    21st TSC
    21st Theater Sustainment Command
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download