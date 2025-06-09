21st TSC Allied Partners Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army commanding general of 21st Theater Sustainment Command, Maj. Gen. Ronald Ragin, hosts Lt. Gen. Kai Rohrschneider, commanding general of NATO's Joint Support and Enabling Command (JSEC), for a strategic sit-down at Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany. This meeting highlights the ongoing partnership between the U.S. and NATO sustainment enterprises, focusing on the development of innovative and cost-effective strategies in a contested theater environment.