Beyond the border: A North Korean defector’s journey to freedom

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA 06.08.2025 Courtesy Photo USAG Humphreys

Lee So-yeon, a former North Korean soldier who defected to South Korea, will participate in a Q&A session at USAG Humphreys Family Theater following the screening of "Beyond Utopia," June 18.



Courtesy photo