500th MIB-T Sharpens Comms

U.S. Army Warrant Officer Angel Roque, a signal officer assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater and Cpl. Alex Karlov, an IT specialist assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 205th Military Intelligence Battalion, conduct high frequency radio training to enable secure, long-range communications across all operational environments. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2025 01:24
|Photo ID:
|9098838
|VIRIN:
|250603-A-UU257-9292
|Resolution:
|2856x2142
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
