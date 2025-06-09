500th MIB-T Sharpens Comms

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Warrant Officer Angel Roque, a signal officer assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater and Cpl. Alex Karlov, an IT specialist assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 205th Military Intelligence Battalion, conduct high frequency radio training to enable secure, long-range communications across all operational environments. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks)