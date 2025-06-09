Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Beyond the border: A North Korean defector’s journey to freedom

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Beyond the border: A North Korean defector’s journey to freedom

    PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    06.08.2025

    Photo by Jeremy Buddemeier  

    USAG Humphreys

    Graphic for "Beyond Utopia" documentary. The critically acclaimed documentary will be shown at USAG Humphreys Family Theater, June 18 at 2 p.m. A Q&A session with Lee So-yeon will be held following the event.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 21:54
    Photo ID: 9098637
    VIRIN: 250609-O-A1501-9174
    Resolution: 3816x2956
    Size: 3.73 MB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Beyond the border: A North Korean defector’s journey to freedom, by Jeremy Buddemeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download