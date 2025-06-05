An artist's rendering of the Long Range Standoff Weapon is shown. (U.S. Air Force illustration)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2025 11:22
|Photo ID:
|9096882
|VIRIN:
|250602-F-F3456-1001
|Resolution:
|2355x1884
|Size:
|949 KB
|Location:
|KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Long Range Standoff Weapon, by Aimee Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.