    Long Range Standoff Weapon

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2025

    Photo by Aimee Malone 

    Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center

    An artist's rendering of the Long Range Standoff Weapon is shown. (U.S. Air Force illustration)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 11:22
    Photo ID: 9096882
    VIRIN: 250602-F-F3456-1001
    Resolution: 2355x1884
    Size: 949 KB
    Location: KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Long Range Standoff Weapon, by Aimee Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    lethality
    AFNWC
    LRSO
    AFMC2025
    contentcollectionweek
    Long Range Standoff Weapon

