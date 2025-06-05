Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass will host a promotion release event June 12 at 2:30 p.m. at the Minuteman Commons to formally recognize 23 technical sergeants for master sergeant. (U.S. Air Force Graphic by Todd Maki)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2025 11:13
|Photo ID:
|9096877
|VIRIN:
|250604-F-TG847-1004
|Resolution:
|2468x1645
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hanscom AFB to host E-7 promotion event June 12, by Todd Maki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.