Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hanscom AFB to host E-7 promotion event June 12

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Hanscom AFB to host E-7 promotion event June 12

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Photo by Todd Maki 

    66th Air Base Group

    Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass will host a promotion release event June 12 at 2:30 p.m. at the Minuteman Commons to formally recognize 23 technical sergeants for master sergeant. (U.S. Air Force Graphic by Todd Maki)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 11:13
    Photo ID: 9096877
    VIRIN: 250604-F-TG847-1004
    Resolution: 2468x1645
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hanscom AFB to host E-7 promotion event June 12, by Todd Maki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    master sergeant
    U.S. Air Force
    Hanscom Air Force Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download