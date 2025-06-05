Shattering Ceilings and Creating Legacy: Collier Earns Doctorate in Business Administration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Loquitta Lanora Collier, a Long Beach, Calif., native and proud member of the 5th Armored Brigade since 2016, has reached a defining milestone in her life — earning a doctorate in business administration. Her journey reflects more than academic achievement; it tells a powerful story of resilience, determination and a commitment to leading by example.

For Collier, pursuing a doctorate was about more than personal accomplishment — it was a mission to overcome the odds. As a young mother, she was often told she wouldn’t make it to college. Rather than be discouraged, she used the doubt as motivation.

“I wanted my children to see that higher education is possible, no matter the obstacles,” Collier said.

Balancing full-time work, motherhood and the rigorous demands of a doctoral program was no easy task. She managed the chaos of daily responsibilities while pushing through late nights and early mornings.

“The program was intense,” she said. “But I stayed focused, even when it wasn’t easy.”

Her dedication paid off — Collier completed the program in just two and a half years. Her dissertation, The Leadership Effect on the Sexual Violence Prevention Program, explored a socially vital topic and required navigating complex academic processes, including institutional review board approval, participant recruitment and data analysis.

Now holding her doctorate, Collier revered the experience as “indescribable.” While adjusting to a new rhythm of life, she remains as driven as ever — mentoring future doctoral candidates, growing her business and consulting with organizations in need of strategic guidance and leadership insight.



“Education is the foundation of success. It is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today.” — Malcolm X



That quote is one of many that Dr. Collier has used to not only succeed, but to thrive and exceed the standards of not just a student, not just a soldier, but of a young mother doing right by her children.



Her achievement hasn’t gone unnoticed. Lt. Col. Wesley Ward, deputy commanding officer of the 5th Armored Brigade, reflected on her impact.

“Collier earning her doctorate shows how truly committed she is,” Ward said. “She balanced so much — work, advocacy, education — and still made time for Soldiers. Her dedication doesn’t go unseen, and we’re incredibly proud of her.”

Collier’s story is a shining example of perseverance, purpose and the legacy one person can create when they refuse to give up.