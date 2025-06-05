Lt. Col. Jonathan Aronoff, director, T-7A Integrated Test Force and a Boeing Company test pilot depart for a developmental test sortie at Edwards Air Force Base, CA on February 2, 2025. The T-7A ITF consists of members from the 416th Flight Test Squadron, Air Force Operational Test and Evaluation Center, and The Boeing Company working shoulder-to-shoulder as a single test team. The T-7A Red Hawk will become the primary trainer for Air Education and Training Command, replacing the T-38 Talon. (Air Force photo by Chase Kohler)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2025 17:49
|Photo ID:
|9095181
|VIRIN:
|250205-O-NE299-3849
|Resolution:
|3989x2686
|Size:
|594.99 KB
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, T-7A Red Hawk continues flight test campaign, by Chase Kohler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
