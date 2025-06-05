Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    T-7A Red Hawk continues flight test campaign

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2025

    Photo by Chase Kohler 

    412th Test Wing   

    Lt. Col. Jonathan Aronoff, director, T-7A Integrated Test Force and a Boeing Company test pilot depart for a developmental test sortie at Edwards Air Force Base, CA on February 2, 2025. The T-7A ITF consists of members from the 416th Flight Test Squadron, Air Force Operational Test and Evaluation Center, and The Boeing Company working shoulder-to-shoulder as a single test team. The T-7A Red Hawk will become the primary trainer for Air Education and Training Command, replacing the T-38 Talon. (Air Force photo by Chase Kohler)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2025
    VIRIN: 250205-O-NE299-3849
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Edwards Air Force Base
    Air Force Materiel Command
    412th Test Wing
    Air Force Test Center
    T-7A

