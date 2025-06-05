U.S. Army Sgt. Brandyn Brooks, a 15P aviation operations specialist with the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, Task Force CARDINAL, monitors mission systems at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, June 8, 2025. Brooks supports operational integration of Project MAVEN tools, enhancing real-time situational awareness for Army aviation assets. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brianna Badder)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2025 09:06
|Photo ID:
|9093619
|VIRIN:
|250608-A-JO777-8825
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|10.05 MB
|Location:
|IQ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, TF Cardinal Innovates with Maven, by SGT Brianna Badder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
TF Cardinal Innovates with Maven
No keywords found.