TF Cardinal Innovates with Maven

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Brandyn Brooks, a 15P aviation operations specialist with the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, Task Force CARDINAL, monitors mission systems at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, June 8, 2025. Brooks supports operational integration of Project MAVEN tools, enhancing real-time situational awareness for Army aviation assets. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brianna Badder)