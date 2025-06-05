Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TF Cardinal Innovates with Maven

    06.08.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Brianna Badder 

    101st Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Sgt. Brandyn Brooks, a 15P aviation operations specialist with the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, Task Force CARDINAL, monitors mission systems at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, June 8, 2025. Brooks supports operational integration of Project MAVEN tools, enhancing real-time situational awareness for Army aviation assets. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brianna Badder)

    101st
    Air Assault
    Aviation
    Maven

