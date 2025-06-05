Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen Tour USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen Tour USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    06.05.2025

    Photo by Seaman Mark Bergado 

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

    Lt. Dylan Knaub, right, teaches the U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen about combat systems on the aft missile deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) in the South China Sea, June 6, 2025. Curtis Wilbur, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Bergado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.07.2025 17:15
    Photo ID: 9093167
    VIRIN: 250606-N-QV397-6007
    Resolution: 3303x2203
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen Tour USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54), by SN Mark Bergado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Curtis Wilbur
    United States Navy
    U.S. Navy
    U.S. Naval Academy midshipmen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download