U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen Tour USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

Lt. Dylan Knaub, right, teaches the U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen about combat systems on the aft missile deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) in the South China Sea, June 6, 2025. Curtis Wilbur, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Bergado)
