Chaplain Boosts’ Morale One Coffee at a Time

U.S. Army Chaplain (Col.) Brian Seide, command chaplain of the United States Army Reserve Command, stands in the coffee bar of the wellness center to support Soldiers on ground for Mojave Falcon at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, June 5, 2025.



Over 160 Soldiers from 43 different Military Occupational Specialties and 33 different units come together during Operation Mojave Falcon. Mojave Falcon is an Army Reserve exercise that tests the unit’s readiness and support capabilities across a coast-to-coast battlefield in a Large Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) environment. This is a multi-faceted first-of-its-kind training exercise that integrates Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX), Global Medic, Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise (QLLEX), Port Operations, Nationwide Move, and the National Training Center (NTC).



(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Marvin Garcia)