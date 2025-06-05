Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chaplain Boosts’ Morale One Coffee at a Time

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Marvin Garcia 

    211th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Chaplain (Col.) Brian Seide, command chaplain of the United States Army Reserve Command, stands in the coffee bar of the wellness center to support Soldiers on ground for Mojave Falcon at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, June 5, 2025.

    Over 160 Soldiers from 43 different Military Occupational Specialties and 33 different units come together during Operation Mojave Falcon. Mojave Falcon is an Army Reserve exercise that tests the unit’s readiness and support capabilities across a coast-to-coast battlefield in a Large Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) environment. This is a multi-faceted first-of-its-kind training exercise that integrates Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX), Global Medic, Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise (QLLEX), Port Operations, Nationwide Move, and the National Training Center (NTC).

    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Marvin Garcia)

    Brewing Beyond the Battlefield: Chaplain Boosts' Morale One Coffee at a Time

