Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Continuing Promise 2025 Miami Graphic

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Continuing Promise 2025 Miami Graphic

    MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Deven Fernandez 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led Mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist Deven Fernandez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 17:00
    Photo ID: 9091046
    VIRIN: 250605-N-DF135-1001
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: MIAMI, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Continuing Promise 2025 Miami Graphic, by PO2 Deven Fernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Enduring Promise
    USNS Comfort (T-AH 20)
    Continuing Promise 2025
    CP25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download