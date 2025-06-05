Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill Boating Safety

    MacDill Boating Safety

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Sterling Sutton 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force infographic highlighting boating safety requirements on MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. (U.S. Air Force infographic by Senior Airman Sterling Sutton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 10:26
    Photo ID: 9089172
    VIRIN: 250605-F-YW699-1002
    Resolution: 595x842
    Size: 367.14 KB
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
    This work, MacDill Boating Safety, by SrA Sterling Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MacDill Air Force Base
    Tampa
    6 ARW

