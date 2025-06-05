Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Training Air Wing Six Commemorates Battle of Midway Anniversary at NAS Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Photo by Ensign Clarabelle Knyzhov 

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Commander, Training Air Wing Six (CTW-6), Commodore Capt. Doug 'Cricket' White, delivers the keynote speech at the CTW-6-hosted Battle of Midway Commemoration observance June 5 at the National Naval Aviation Museum (NNAM) onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola. The Battle of Midway was fought from June 4 to 7, 1942, six months after the attack on Pearl Harbor. Thanks to intelligence breakthroughs that allowed U.S. forces to anticipate Japanese movements, the U.S. Navy was able to launch a surprise counterattack against the Japanese fleet near Midway Atoll.

