PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Commander, Training Air Wing Six (CTW-6), Commodore Capt. Doug 'Cricket' White, delivers the keynote speech at the CTW-6-hosted Battle of Midway Commemoration observance June 5 at the National Naval Aviation Museum (NNAM) onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola. The Battle of Midway was fought from June 4 to 7, 1942, six months after the attack on Pearl Harbor. Thanks to intelligence breakthroughs that allowed U.S. forces to anticipate Japanese movements, the U.S. Navy was able to launch a surprise counterattack against the Japanese fleet near Midway Atoll.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2025 07:40
|Photo ID:
|9088801
|VIRIN:
|250605-N-GP443-1000
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|10.52 MB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Training Air Wing Six Commemorates Battle of Midway Anniversary at NAS Pensacola, by ENS Clarabelle Knyzhov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
