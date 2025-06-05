Training Air Wing Six Commemorates Battle of Midway Anniversary at NAS Pensacola

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Commander, Training Air Wing Six (CTW-6), Commodore Capt. Doug 'Cricket' White, delivers the keynote speech at the CTW-6-hosted Battle of Midway Commemoration observance June 5 at the National Naval Aviation Museum (NNAM) onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola. The Battle of Midway was fought from June 4 to 7, 1942, six months after the attack on Pearl Harbor. Thanks to intelligence breakthroughs that allowed U.S. forces to anticipate Japanese movements, the U.S. Navy was able to launch a surprise counterattack against the Japanese fleet near Midway Atoll.