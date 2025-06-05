Cherry Point Clinic Bids Fair Winds, Following Seas to Hospital Corpsman Third Class Ed Deleon

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point bid Fair Winds and Following Seas to Hospital Corpsman Ed DeLeon during a ceremony held Thursday, June 5.



DeLeon received the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for his service aboard the clinic in the Materials Management and Pharmacy Departments, having processed over 14,000 prescriptions and assisting in the establishment of two Script Centers aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.



DeLeon also received the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal for contributing volunteer ours to the Carteret County Animal Shelter, the Carteret History Museum and the MCAS Cherry Point Single Marine Program.