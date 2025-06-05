Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Sailors’ Academic Achievements

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The academic achievements of five Sailors serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point were celebrated at a ceremony held Friday, June 6 aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.



From left to right:



Hospital Corpsman Second Class Vanessa Schofield earned an Associate of Applied Science in Health Sciences from American Military University. Schofield serves in the clinic’s Staff Education and Training Department.



Hospital Corpsman Second Class Jazmin Yaudes graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences from Purdue University Global. Yaudes serves in the clinic’s Preventive Medicine Department.



Hospital Corpsman Third Class Eleanor Garza received a Bachelor of Science in Biology from American Military University. Garza serves in the clinic’s Laboratory.



Hospital Corpsman Second Class Katelyn Barros graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Management from American Military University. Barros serves in the clinic’s Patient Centered Medical Home.



Hospital Corpsman Second Class Holly Bew completed a Bachelor of Applied Science in Health Sciences from American Military University. Bew serves in the clinic’s Directorate for Administration.