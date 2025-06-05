OSI’s 5th Field Investigation Region conducts change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Victoria J. Mayo, Air Force Office of Special Investigation 5th Field Investigation Region incoming commander, speaks to Col. Laura DeJong, 5th FIR outgoing commander, during the 5th FIR change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 4, 2025. OSI provides U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa, U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command, combat ready military criminal investigative organization that provides the Department of the Air Force a wartime capability with counterintelligence support to find, fix and track and neutralize enemy threats in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)