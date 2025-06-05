Dr. Kelsey Hamilton, Clinical Audiologist explains the Retiree-at-Cost Hearing Aid Program, also known as RACHAP now available at Lyster Army Health Clinic. Retirees and their spouses enrolled to Lyster Army Health Clinic may be eligible for hearing aids at a substantially reduced cost through the RACHAP.
Improved Hearing Within Reach with RACHAP
