Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Improved Hearing Within Reach with RACHAP

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Improved Hearing Within Reach with RACHAP

    FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Photo by Janice Erdlitz 

    Lyster Army Health Clinic

    Dr. Kelsey Hamilton, Clinical Audiologist explains the Retiree-at-Cost Hearing Aid Program, also known as RACHAP now available at Lyster Army Health Clinic. Retirees and their spouses enrolled to Lyster Army Health Clinic may be eligible for hearing aids at a substantially reduced cost through the RACHAP.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 16:08
    Photo ID: 9087307
    VIRIN: 250605-O-TT449-3592
    Resolution: 3023x3167
    Size: 2.39 MB
    Location: FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Improved Hearing Within Reach with RACHAP, by Janice Erdlitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Improved Hearing Within Reach with RACHAP

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Lyster Army Health Clinic, RACHAP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download