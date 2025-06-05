‘World’s best munitions’: Commanding General of 8th TSC knows JMC’s capabilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen Gavin Gardner, the 8th Theater Sustainment Command’s commanding general, paid a visit to the Joint Munitions Command’s headquarters at the Rock Island Arsenal in Illinois on May 29, and he emphasized to JMC’s workforce the crucial work they do. (Shawn Eldridge, Joint Munitions Command, Public and Congressional Affairs)