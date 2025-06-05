Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ‘World’s best munitions’: Commanding General of 8th TSC knows JMC’s capabilities

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2025

    Photo by Shawn Eldridge 

    Joint Munitions Command

    Maj. Gen Gavin Gardner, the 8th Theater Sustainment Command’s commanding general, paid a visit to the Joint Munitions Command’s headquarters at the Rock Island Arsenal in Illinois on May 29, and he emphasized to JMC’s workforce the crucial work they do. (Shawn Eldridge, Joint Munitions Command, Public and Congressional Affairs)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 08:19
    Photo ID: 9085693
    VIRIN: 250529-A-FE115-2547
    Resolution: 800x566
    Size: 57.75 KB
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US
    AMC
    JMC

