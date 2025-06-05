Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP BSC | Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award

    MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2025

    Photo by Vitaliy Rusavskiy 

    NAVSUP Business Systems Center

    250603-N-QL632-1008

    MECHANICSBURG, Pa.

    (June 3, 2025)

    Capt. Juan Carlos “JC” Uribe, commanding officer, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC), presents the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service award to Brian Pontius, director, Business Management department, NAVSUP BSC, during an all-hands call onboard Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg, June 3. NAVSUP BSC is one of 11 commands under NAVSUP Headquarters and delivers information technology and information management solutions with specific emphasis on logistics and financial-related products and services for the Navy, Department of Defense, other federal agencies, and international customers.

    U.S. Navy photo by Vitaliy Rusavskiy (Released)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 08:13
    Photo ID: 9085690
    VIRIN: 250603-N-QL632-1008
    Resolution: 2100x1400
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    This work, NAVSUP BSC | Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award, by Vitaliy Rusavskiy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVSUP
    US NAVY
    NAVAL SUPPLY SYSTEMS COMMAND
    NAVSUP BSC
    NAVAL SUPPLY SYSTEMS COMMAND BUSINESS SYSTEMS CENTER

