NAVSUP BSC | Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250603-N-QL632-1008



MECHANICSBURG, Pa.



(June 3, 2025)



Capt. Juan Carlos “JC” Uribe, commanding officer, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC), presents the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service award to Brian Pontius, director, Business Management department, NAVSUP BSC, during an all-hands call onboard Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg, June 3. NAVSUP BSC is one of 11 commands under NAVSUP Headquarters and delivers information technology and information management solutions with specific emphasis on logistics and financial-related products and services for the Navy, Department of Defense, other federal agencies, and international customers.



U.S. Navy photo by Vitaliy Rusavskiy (Released)