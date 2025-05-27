Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Taxiway widening project at McEntire Joint National Guard Base

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Taxiway widening project at McEntire Joint National Guard Base

    MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexis Goodman 

    169th Fighter Wing

    Contractors perform construction on the taxiway widening project at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, June 4, 2025. The infrastructure upgrade will enable safer ground movement for larger transient aircraft and improve support for joint operations and high-tempo mission activities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Alexis Goodman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 06:52
    Photo ID: 9085575
    VIRIN: 250604-Z-CK893-1015
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 13.15 MB
    Location: MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Taxiway widening project at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, by A1C Alexis Goodman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Taxiway widening project enhances operational readiness at McEntire

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    169th Fighter Wing
    McEntire JNGB
    Taxiway
    Swamp Fox
    SCANG
    169FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download