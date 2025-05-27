Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Contractors perform construction on the taxiway widening project at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, June 4, 2025. The infrastructure upgrade will enable safer ground movement for larger transient aircraft and improve support for joint operations and high-tempo mission activities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Alexis Goodman)