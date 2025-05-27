Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sunset Watch

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.01.2025

    Photo by Ensign Ema Waring 

    USS Gridley (DDG 101)

    The guided-missile destroyer the USS Gridley sails in the South China Sea, June 1st, 2025. The Gridley is deployed to the 7th Fleet area of operations, demonstrating the Navy's commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.
    PC: ENS Dean Boerrigter

