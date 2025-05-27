Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-130H Air Force Reserve crew flies over Colorado Rocky Mountains

    ROCKY MOUNTAINS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton 

    302nd Airlift Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton (left), 302d Airlift Wing public affairs, Senior Airman Morgan Swanson (middle) and Senior Airman Kraig Scott (right), 731st Airlift Squadron loadmasters, sit at the edge of a C-130H Hercules aircraft cargo bay over the Colorado Rocky Mountains June 3, 2025. Crews regularly fly training missions to maintain proficiency and ensure readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    VIRIN: 250603-F-ZJ473-1001
