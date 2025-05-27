Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton (left), 302d Airlift Wing public affairs, Senior Airman Morgan Swanson (middle) and Senior Airman Kraig Scott (right), 731st Airlift Squadron loadmasters, sit at the edge of a C-130H Hercules aircraft cargo bay over the Colorado Rocky Mountains June 3, 2025. Crews regularly fly training missions to maintain proficiency and ensure readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2025 17:15
|Photo ID:
|9084521
|VIRIN:
|250603-F-ZJ473-1001
|Resolution:
|3840x2160
|Size:
|3.38 MB
|Location:
|ROCKY MOUNTAINS, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, C-130H Air Force Reserve crew flies over Colorado Rocky Mountains, by TSgt Justin Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.