Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DoD, Interagency partners conduct an illegal alien arrival flight

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    DoD, Interagency partners conduct an illegal alien arrival flight

    NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    06.01.2025

    Photo by 1st Lt. Nadia Rossin 

    Joint Task Force Southern Guard

    U.S. Marines assigned to Joint Task Force Southern Guard walk on the flight line during an illegal alien arrival flight at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, June 2, 2025. The JTF-SG provides support to illegal alien holding operations led by the Department of Homeland Security. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Nadia K. Rossin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2025
    Date Posted: 06.04.2025 08:54
    Photo ID: 9082620
    VIRIN: 250602-F-JS468-1044
    Resolution: 5076x2855
    Size: 804.12 KB
    Location: NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DoD, Interagency partners conduct an illegal alien arrival flight, by 1st Lt. Nadia Rossin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    GTMO, GTMOHolding, U.S. Southern Command, migrant operations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download