DoD, Interagency partners conduct an illegal alien arrival flight

U.S. Marines assigned to Joint Task Force Southern Guard walk on the flight line during an illegal alien arrival flight at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, June 2, 2025. The JTF-SG provides support to illegal alien holding operations led by the Department of Homeland Security. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Nadia K. Rossin)