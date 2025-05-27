Laying with Fire

Workers with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Japan Engineer resurface the airfield at Misawa Airbase in Aomori Prefecture, Japan.
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2025 23:36
|Photo ID:
|9082067
|VIRIN:
|250604-D-AD803-7446
|Resolution:
|1751x1113
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
