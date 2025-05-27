Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RC-135V takes intelligence operations ‘down under’

    RAAF BASE DARWIN, AUSTRALIA

    05.20.2025

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Samuel Lewis, 390th Intelligence Squadron airborne mission
    supervisor, explains various roles of U.S. military members in the exercise to Royal Australian
    Air Force Aviators during exercise RECCE-Edge at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin,
    Australia, May 21, 2025. RECCE-Edge focused on agile combat employment, intelligence
    gathering, and strengthening interoperability with Australian partners. (U.S. Air Force courtesy
    photo by Maj. Nicholas Sugai)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 06.03.2025 23:07
    Photo ID: 9082058
    VIRIN: 250521-F-F3701-1005
    Resolution: 6239x3509
    Size: 2.19 MB
    Location: RAAF BASE DARWIN, AU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RC-135V takes intelligence operations ‘down under’, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    18th Wing, Kadena AB, 82nd Reconnaissance Squadron, exercise, Australia, Royal Australian Air Force

