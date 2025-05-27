U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Samuel Lewis, 390th Intelligence Squadron airborne mission
supervisor, explains various roles of U.S. military members in the exercise to Royal Australian
Air Force Aviators during exercise RECCE-Edge at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin,
Australia, May 21, 2025. RECCE-Edge focused on agile combat employment, intelligence
gathering, and strengthening interoperability with Australian partners. (U.S. Air Force courtesy
photo by Maj. Nicholas Sugai)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2025 23:07
|Photo ID:
|9082058
|VIRIN:
|250521-F-F3701-1005
|Resolution:
|6239x3509
|Size:
|2.19 MB
|Location:
|RAAF BASE DARWIN, AU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RC-135V takes intelligence operations ‘down under’, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.