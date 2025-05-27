Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP hosts international officers attending post-MBA ILEAD program through Navy Supply Corps School

    MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Previc 

    Naval Supply Systems Command

    Senior international officers attending the International Leadership Executive Advanced Development (ILEAD) course through the Navy Supply Corps School (NSCS) and Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) leaders stand for a portrait at NAVSUP headquarters, Mechanicsburg, Pa., June 3, 2025. NAVSUP hosted the post-MBA level students to provide an overview of how the Navy conducts and enables supply chains, acquisitions, operational logistics and family care activities with mission partners to generate readiness and sustain naval forces worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Previc)

