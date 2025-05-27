NAVSUP hosts international officers attending post-MBA ILEAD program through Navy Supply Corps School

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior international officers attending the International Leadership Executive Advanced Development (ILEAD) course through the Navy Supply Corps School (NSCS) and Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) leaders stand for a portrait at NAVSUP headquarters, Mechanicsburg, Pa., June 3, 2025. NAVSUP hosted the post-MBA level students to provide an overview of how the Navy conducts and enables supply chains, acquisitions, operational logistics and family care activities with mission partners to generate readiness and sustain naval forces worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Previc)