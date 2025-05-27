Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-135 Stratotanker takes off from Spangdahlem Air Base

    KC-135 Stratotanker takes off from Spangdahlem Air Base

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.19.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker takes off from Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 19, 2025. The KC-135 provides aerial refueling support to extend the range and endurance of U.S. and allied aircraft, enabling global reach and operational flexibility across the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    KC-135 Stratotanker
    Air Mobility Command
    U.S. Air Forces in Europe
    Air Mobility Squadron
    refueler aircraft

