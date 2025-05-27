A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker takes off from Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 19, 2025. The KC-135 provides aerial refueling support to extend the range and endurance of U.S. and allied aircraft, enabling global reach and operational flexibility across the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)
