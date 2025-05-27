Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Immediate Response 25: Mountain Training at The “Iron Gate” Demir Kapija, North Macedonia

    DEMIR KAPIJA, NORTH MACEDONIA

    05.31.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Solders assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 172nd Infantry Regiment (Mountain), 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain), Vermont National Guard along with Kosovo Security Forces conduct mountain training in the “Iron Gate” for Immediate Response 25 during DEFENDER 25, Demir Kapija, North Macedonia, May 31, 2025. The “Iron Gate” is a natural gorge in the hills south of the city. Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.-based combat power in Europe and the Arctic region alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025. DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb)

    This work, Immediate Response 25: Mountain Training at The “Iron Gate” Demir Kapija, North Macedonia, by SGT Patrick Mayabb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DefenderEurope25; ImmediateResponse25; Vermont National Guard; 3rd Infantry Regiment Kosovo

