Building Bridges: How a Navy Facilities Director Transforms Engineering Labs and Inspires Future Generations as High School Football Official

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250523-N-GB257-1001 Goose Creek, SC (May 23, 2025)Darrell Denaux's impact spans from modernizing naval facilities at Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic to shaping young lives on the football field. As facilities director, he oversees a $57 million budget and more than 120 facilities dedicated to delivering information warfare capabilities. For the past 13 years, he's also served as a high school football official, bringing his Navy leadership experience to the local community.