Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard FLTHRO Presents Upcoming Training Opportunities for FY25

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Norfolk Naval Shipyard FLTHRO Presents Upcoming Training Opportunities for FY25

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2025

    Photo by Kristi R Britt 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Fleet Human Resources Office (FLTHRO) will be hosting multiple upcoming trainings for the remainder of FY25 on a variety of topics including resume writing, workers compensation, and writing a position description. See the graphic for dates and more details.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 08:54
    Photo ID: 9077250
    VIRIN: 250602-N-YB859-6676
    Resolution: 800x2000
    Size: 403.47 KB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Norfolk Naval Shipyard FLTHRO Presents Upcoming Training Opportunities for FY25, by Kristi R Britt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download