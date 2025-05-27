Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Fleet Human Resources Office (FLTHRO) will be hosting multiple upcoming trainings for the remainder of FY25 on a variety of topics including resume writing, workers compensation, and writing a position description. See the graphic for dates and more details.
This work, Norfolk Naval Shipyard FLTHRO Presents Upcoming Training Opportunities for FY25, by Kristi R Britt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
