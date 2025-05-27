Dental Health Command Europe takes part in the 38th Annual NATO Oral Health Services Panel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PARIS, France – U.S. Army Col. (Dr.) Scott Rankin, (2nd row far left) commander of Dental Health Command Europe, travelled to Paris, France recently where he took part in the 38th Annual NATO COMEDS Oral Health Services Panel. Senior military dental leaders from 15 NATO nations and Switzerland took part in the 4-day meeting. The multinational panel met to discuss the potential challenges presented due to large-scale combat operations. Topics of discussion ranged from dental readiness of respective active-duty forces, as well as personnel that would be mobilized during an Article V scenario. The panel also looked at dental field equipment currently being utilized by the different nations and planning for increased multinational participation during future training exercises.