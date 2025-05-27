Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dental Health Command Europe takes part in the 38th Annual NATO Oral Health Services Panel

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Dental Health Command Europe takes part in the 38th Annual NATO Oral Health Services Panel

    GERMANY

    05.28.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe

    PARIS, France – U.S. Army Col. (Dr.) Scott Rankin, (2nd row far left) commander of Dental Health Command Europe, travelled to Paris, France recently where he took part in the 38th Annual NATO COMEDS Oral Health Services Panel. Senior military dental leaders from 15 NATO nations and Switzerland took part in the 4-day meeting. The multinational panel met to discuss the potential challenges presented due to large-scale combat operations. Topics of discussion ranged from dental readiness of respective active-duty forces, as well as personnel that would be mobilized during an Article V scenario. The panel also looked at dental field equipment currently being utilized by the different nations and planning for increased multinational participation during future training exercises.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 08:49
    Photo ID: 9077249
    VIRIN: 250528-A-YV790-9185
    Resolution: 4380x3080
    Size: 2.94 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dental Health Command Europe takes part in the 38th Annual NATO Oral Health Services Panel, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Europe
    Army Medicine
    Medical Readiness Command
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download