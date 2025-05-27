Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard Community Connectors Give Back to the Hampton Roads Community

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Norfolk Naval Shipyard Community Connectors Give Back to the Hampton Roads Community

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2025

    Photo by Kristi R Britt 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) gives back to the Hampton Roads community in an empowering way. If you are interested in participating in future outreach events, please contact Erica Miranda at erica.s.miranda2.civ@us.navy.mil or the NNSY Community Connectors Team at NNSY_Community_Connectors@us.navy.mil.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 08:54
    Photo ID: 9077247
    VIRIN: 250602-N-YB859-7814
    Resolution: 4416x1700
    Size: 3.41 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Norfolk Naval Shipyard Community Connectors Give Back to the Hampton Roads Community, by Kristi R Britt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download